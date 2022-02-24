Closure of Orsmond TB Hospital sparks concerns

Healthcare workers seek intervention amid transfer of nurses, patients to Jose Pearson facility

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Healthcare workers, stakeholders and residents affected by the closure of Orsmond TB Hospital were left hot under the collar on Wednesday when they discovered plans were already afoot to transfer the nurses and patients to Jose Pearson TB Hospital in Bethelsdorp.



It recently came to light that the Empilweni TB Hospital in New Brighton and the Orsmond TB Hospital in Kariega would be repurposed and patients had already been moved to the Jose Pearson TB Hospital...