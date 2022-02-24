Activists seek justice for 'child sex abuse victims' of advocate, co-accused

Women & Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) hopes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will ensure that children allegedly sexually abused by a senior Johannesburg advocate, who died this week, and his co-accused get justice.

Paul Kennedy was found dead at his home on Monday.

He and a co-accused, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charges, were due to appear in the high court in Johannesburg next Monday on 735 counts that include sexual grooming of children, human trafficking, procuring child pornography, sexual assault, sexual exploitation of children and rape.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “We can confirm that police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the body of a 63-year-old man was found in a house in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.”

Johannesburg Society of Advocates chairperson Christiaan van der Merwe SC said Kennedy resigned from the bar last year after the charges were instituted.