Acid mine water disaster: Government will 'flush pollution', serves directive on company

The government is ordering a mine to pay for rehabilitation costs after the discharge of acid mine water into the river system in Mpumalanga last week, while approving the release of water from four dams in a bid to flush the pollution.

The owners of the Kromdraai mine have been slapped with a directive under the National Water Act “for failure to take all reasonable measures to contain and minimise the effects of the incident that led to the pollution of the Kromdraai River and affecting the Wilge River”, said water and sanitation department (DWS) spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

The mine discharged acid mine water into the Kromdraai River after the collapse of an old shaft on or around February 14, said the department, adding the mine has acknowledged culpability.

“Pollution of water resources will not be tolerated, and polluters must pay for their irresponsible actions,” said Ratau.

