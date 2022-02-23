‘We’re making headway: 202 suspects arrested since CIT task team formed’, says top cop

Violent criminals and illegal firearms are being taken off the streets by a dedicated team working to combat cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, says police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

The recently established national CIT task team is countering aggravated robberies in five provinces.

The latest breakthrough was the arrest of 10 suspects in Rosettenville this week after at least 25 suspects who were allegedly on their way to commit a CIT robbery were intercepted by a multidisciplinary team led by the national CIT task team in the south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said: “Policing disciplines worked tirelessly throughout the night combing the scene where the task team managed to corner the group of heavily armed suspects. During the ordeal, eight suspects were shot and killed and 10 suspects were arrested, two of whom are under police guard in hospital. The team also seized 10 high performance vehicles at an identified address, six AK47 machine guns, three rifles and explosives.”

An airborne law enforcement officer and two police members from the Moffatview police station were shot and wounded during the attack. A Johannesburg metro police department officer was also wounded.

On Tuesday Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela visited the injured in hospital, said Mathe.

One police officer has been discharged and others continue to receive medical treatment.