‘Uncaring police’ blamed for elderly woman’s murder
Tragedy could have been averted if earlier violent incident had been investigated, KwaNobuhle residents say
He was delusional, violent and apparently assaulted a woman before community members tied him up and eventually let him go, only for him to allegedly murder his mother the very next day.
KwaNobuhle residents believe Nozipho Tshem, 72, would still be alive had the police showed up to arrest her son Siya, 26, when he allegedly assaulted a neighbour on Saturday night...
