Steenhuisen wants ministers excluded from no confidence vote against cabinet

The motion would be a first of its kind to be dealt with by democratic SA.

Usually, opposition parties target the president himself with a motion of no confidence and former president Jacob Zuma faced the most motions of no confidence.

Zuma also was the first to face a motion of no confidence where a secret ballot, which saw some members of his party vote against him, was allowed.

Steenhuisen has confirmed to TimesLIVE his party’s approach to the motion of no confidence, which has yet to be allowed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

“The mechanics of this, including whether ministers themselves, given the clear conflict of interest, will be allowed to vote will be teased out as the speaker proceeds to schedule the motion. Given that this is a matter of individual conscience, at the very least we will be asking for an in-person vote and division,” said Steenhuisen.