Small business owners give mayor 24-hour ultimatum

Microenterprise owners want to know why ‘consultants’ no longer used on municipal projects

By Guy Rogers -

A group of Nelson Mandela Bay emerging microenterprises has given the metro 24 hours to explain why it is no longer using “consultants” on municipal infrastructure projects.



Local Business Council secretary-general Masixole Mashelele said on Tuesday the emerging microenterprises (EMEs) had gathered to hand over a petition to Bay mayor Eugene Johnson...