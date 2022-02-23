News

Small business owners give mayor 24-hour ultimatum

Microenterprise owners want to know why ‘consultants’ no longer used on municipal projects

By Guy Rogers - 23 February 2022

A group of Nelson Mandela Bay emerging microenterprises has given the metro 24 hours to explain why it is no longer using “consultants” on municipal infrastructure projects.

Local Business Council secretary-general Masixole Mashelele said on Tuesday the emerging microenterprises (EMEs) had gathered to hand over a petition to Bay mayor Eugene Johnson...

