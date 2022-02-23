Shooting victim who drove himself to hospital, expected to make full recovery

By Riaan Marais -

A Gqeberha man who managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the hand and chest on Tuesday, is in a stable condition and is awaiting surgery to repair his wounds.



Private security operator Silvano Recchia, 49, is expected to have the bullet in his chest removed and his damaged wrist repaired when he undergoes surgery at the Netcare Greenacres Hospital on Thursday...