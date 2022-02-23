Plettenberg Bay teen with big dreams brings home gold from Egypt

SA star started lifesaving journey thanks to Adopt a Swimmer project

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



She started out as a young girl with big dreams, but today a Plettenberg Bay teen proudly wears a gold medal around her neck after battling it out against 14 other countries at the African Lifesaving Championships and Conference in Egypt at the weekend.



Ellen Kleinsmidt, 19, received gold in the Beach Flags category...