Nurses sickened by plans to turn TB hospital into psychiatric facility
They were at the forefront of the pandemic when a decision was made to convert the Orsmond TB Hospital in Kariega into a Covid-19 facility, but now these same nurses are being deployed to various other facilities — some against their will — or remain to treat psychiatric patients.
The majority of the nurses are livid that the department of health plans to convert the facility into a hospital for psychiatric patients, and have called on their respective unions to intervene ahead of the drastic shake-up. ..
