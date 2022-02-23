Nurses sickened by plans to turn TB hospital into psychiatric facility

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



They were at the forefront of the pandemic when a decision was made to convert the Orsmond TB Hospital in Kariega into a Covid-19 facility, but now these same nurses are being deployed to various other facilities — some against their will — or remain to treat psychiatric patients.



The majority of the nurses are livid that the department of health plans to convert the facility into a hospital for psychiatric patients, and have called on their respective unions to intervene ahead of the drastic shake-up. ..