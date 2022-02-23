Metro knew of unsafe Bay water, but kept mum for ...

Nelson Mandela Metro knew of unsafe Bay water, but kept mum for TWO WEEKS

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa, Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley -

In the past two weeks, Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been drinking municipal water with traces of faecal matter and other bacteria as the municipality kept mum on the alarming results.



High levels of E. coli were flagged by the municipality in Colchester and Seaview on February 7, and later, in Johnson Road in Korsten and the Zwide Stadium on February 14...