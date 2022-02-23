Nearly 100 Nelson Mandela Bay kids treated for diarrhoea and dehydration since December

Ninety-six Nelson Mandela Bay children have been treated for diarrhoea and dehydration in recent months, the provincial health department says.

The children, who are all under the age of five, have been treated at various hospitals in the metro since December.

However, Eastern Cape health department head Dr Rolene Wagner said on Wednesday there had been no reported typhoid cases in the metro.

She said that in December, there were 23 diarrhoea and dehydration cases treated at Dora Nginza Hospital, Mabandla Clinic and Kariega’s Provincial Hospital, and in January, 73 children aged five and under were treated for the same symptoms.

Wagner said these children were treated at the Booysen Park Clinic, Chatty Clinic, Dora Nginza Hospital, Helenvale Clinic, Lunga Kobese Clinic, Kariega’s Provincial Hospital, Walmer 14th Avenue Clinic, West End Community Health Centre and Zanemvula Mobile Clinic 1.

On Monday, an early childhood development centre in Colchester was forced to close its doors after 34 children were found to be suffering from diarrhoea.

The children started showing symptoms on Thursday last week.

The department said the metro’s outbreak response team was on high alert and investigating the diarrhoea cases in Colchester.

Last week, a one-year-old child from Kariega died in hospital after suffering complications from an E. coli infection.

The child was among three children reported to have presented with an E. coli infection. Of the other two, one was admitted to Dora Nginza ICU and the other discharged.

“We are not in a position to confirm what could have led to the cases that have been reported, but generally, such infections happen when people consume water that has been contaminated with faeces from humans or animals,” Wagner said.

“We are calling on people to exercise caution at all times and practise preventive measures like regular washing of hands, proper food preparation, environmental hygiene in the home, and other such basic hygiene practices,” she said.

Wagner said should people suffer stomach aches or an upset stomach, they should seek medical assistance immediately.

HeraldLIVE