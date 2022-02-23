National Arts Festival brings stage to Gqeberha
New partnership gives Bay artists their own platform
Nelson Mandela Bay artists will have their own leg of the annual National Arts Festival in 2022 following a partnership between the municipality and the festival.
Artists who live and work in the metro and the greater Eastern Cape are invited to submit their work before April 8 to be considered for the first ever Mandela Bay Arts Festival, scheduled to run from September 23 to October 1...
