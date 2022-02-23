News

National Arts Festival brings stage to Gqeberha

New partnership gives Bay artists their own platform

By Zamandulo Malonde - 23 February 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay artists will  have their own leg of the annual National Arts Festival in 2022 following a partnership between the municipality and the festival. 

Artists who live and work in the metro and the greater Eastern Cape are invited to submit their work before April 8 to be considered for the first ever Mandela Bay Arts Festival, scheduled to run from September 23 to October 1...

