LISTEN | Is adding bleach to your drinking water safe?
Since news broke of the poor quality of drinking water in Nelson Mandela Bay, the city has been under fire for its response to the crisis.
It has told the public not to drink the water from the tests and to rather boil or add bleach to the water before consuming, but would it still be safe to drink?
Tune in to this week’s edition of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann as we discuss this important public health crisis.
