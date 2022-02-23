News

LISTEN | Is adding bleach to your drinking water safe?

23 February 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson
PRESSURE ON: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson
Image: WERNER HILLS

Since news broke of the poor quality of drinking water in Nelson Mandela Bay, the city has been under fire for its response to the crisis.

It has told the public not to drink the water from the tests and to rather boil or add bleach to the water before consuming, but would it still be safe to drink?

Tune in to this week’s edition of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann as we discuss this important public health crisis.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun: Driving An F1 Car On The GP Ice Race ...
Feeling the power of Zwide’s MMA champ — one punch at a time

Most Read