Kariega residents march to police station demanding better service

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
23 February 2022

Fed-up with crime in their various Kariega communities, a group of irate residents marched on the Kamesh police station, demanding to know why the police were seemingly doing nothing to assist them.

The group of about 50 residents from Moeggesukkel, Lapland, Langa and Blikkiesdorp handed over a petition to SAPS management regarding service delivery...

