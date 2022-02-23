Fight continues to have Omotoso freed
Another spanner has been thrown in the works, further prolonging the rape and human trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso when arguments in the application for leave to appeal against the decision not to declare a mistrial began in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
This, after judge Irma Schoeman ruled that a mistrial would not be ordered amid allegations that a state prosecutor handling the matter had allegedly prompted state witnesses to lie under oath...
