Coega investigation into parliament blaze on track, says Patricia de Lille

Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille on Tuesday confirmed the fire in the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct caused significant damage to a central structural element from the second to the sixth floors.

“The basement floors of the new assembly building are flooded and more inspection work needs to be done in this area. The structural integrity is such that the structure, at this stage, is not vulnerable to collapse,” she said.

De Lille and the head of Infrastructure SA Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media on progress made over the past year on projects in the infrastructure investment plan.

The minister used the briefing to update the nation on the parliament fire, saying her department received a preliminary report this week on the blaze that gutted the National Assembly building on January 2 and 3.