Cable theft suspects arrested at Gqeberha airport

Gqeberha K9 unit members assisted in apprehending three suspects on Wednesday afternoon, caught allegedly stealing electrical cables at a national key point, the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

The metro is still faced with huge cable theft issues and recently launched operations to curb the scourge.

The K9 members received information at about 1pm about a group that was allegedly stealing electrical cables.

On arrival, they found a gang of about 10 digging a trench, allegedly to remove the cables.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that on seeing the police the group dropped their tools and fled in different directions.

“The fleeing suspects were repeatedly warned to stop and when they did not, police dogs Mufasa and Bentley assisted in apprehending three of them,” she said.

She said they had been detained on charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act: damage to essential infrastructure.

Spades, pickaxes, pangas, knives, cables, scissors and backpacks had been confiscated, she said.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 28, are expected to appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE