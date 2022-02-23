News

Burnt truck causes obstruction on M17

By Devon Koen - 23 February 2022
Motorists travelling on the M17 have been warned of an obstruction after a truck caught alight on Wednesday afternoon
The fire has been extinguished on a truck that caught alight on the M17 heading towards Motherwell on Wednesday afternoon.

However, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart advised motorists to drive with caution as the truck was  still in the road causing an obstruction for motorists 

She said it was suspected the truck caught  alight due to mechanical issues.

The driver escaped from the vehicle unharmed.

