Burnt truck causes obstruction on M17
The fire has been extinguished on a truck that caught alight on the M17 heading towards Motherwell on Wednesday afternoon.
However, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart advised motorists to drive with caution as the truck was still in the road causing an obstruction for motorists
She said it was suspected the truck caught alight due to mechanical issues.
The driver escaped from the vehicle unharmed.
