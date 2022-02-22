Yoyo appointed manager of Bay ports

The Transnet National Ports Authority has announced the appointment of Pamela Yoyo as new port manager for Nelson Mandela Bay’s ports with effect from March 1.

Corporate affairs and external relations executive manager Ayanda Mantshongo said on Tuesday that Yoyo would manage the ports of Ngqura and Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) as a single port complex with centralised business support services.

She said the two ports were 23km apart, had a similar customer base and served the same hinterland.

“The establishment of a single port complex gives effect to the demands of lowering the cost of doing business, satisfying customer needs and improving port efficiency,” Mantshongo said.

She said while the Port of Port Elizabeth was positioned as a people’s port of choice focusing on clean cargo such as automotive, fishing and related activities, the Port of Ngqura was a deepwater port handling industrial commodities such as manganese, liquid bulk and containers.

“These ports are treated as two port precincts functioning on a complementary basis as aligned to TNPA’s complementary port system model,” she said.

Mantshongo said Yoyo would bring a wealth of diverse experience in port terminal operations, having held senior positions in human resources and terminal operations at Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) — one of Transnet’s six operating divisions.

In her tenure at TPT, Yoyo successfully led transformation projects, which include an achievement of world-class performance norms in port operations, and the migration from terminal-based incentive schemes to a centralised operating division incentive scheme.

An accomplished leader with strong people skills, she has a master’s degree in transport and logistics from the University of Stellenbosch and a postgraduate certificate in strategic business leadership from the University of Cranefield in the UK, according to Mantshongo.

She also holds a BPhil maritime studies certificate from Stellenbosch and a B-tech degree in human resource management.

Mantshongo said her commitment to excellence over the years had earned Yoyo awards such as the TPT Individual award in the CEO’s Ground Breaker “Eagle” category and an operational efficiency award.

Yoyo’s appointment concludes the recruitment process of all the TNPA port managers on all eight of SA’s commercial and sea ports.

HeraldLIVE