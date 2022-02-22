WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues
The SA Human Rights Commission continues hearing evidence from key witnesses about the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The commission’s Gauteng leg of the hearings began in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday. Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to continue with his testimony on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
