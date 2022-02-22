News

Security officers escorting truck gunned down in Kwazakhele

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
22 February 2022
Two security guards escorting a delivery vehicle in Kwazakhele were shot dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The guards were escorting the company truck to a depot in Marongo Street, Kwazakhele, at about 4.35pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the truck driver was going to do some deliveries and the security officers had stopped behind the truck.

“Two armed male suspects suddenly appeared from behind the escorting vehicle and fired several shots through the open windows of the vehicle at the security officers, fatally injuring both,” she said.

She said the shooters grabbed the security guards’ firearms and fled.

Swart said the names of the victims,  aged between 34 and 43, would be released once formal identification was completed.

Gqeberha detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit are investigating.

