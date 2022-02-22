News

Security officer shot in Umlazi gun attack dies

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
22 February 2022
A second security officer has died after a shooting incident in Umlazi, Durban on Monday.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A security officer who was shot in the head during an attack in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

The man's colleague died at the scene of the shooting in B section.

Both men were seated in a car when they came under fire.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the critically injured security officer was airlifted to a specialist facility.

“The patient has sadly succumbed to his extensive injuries and died in hospital.”

Police are investigating.

