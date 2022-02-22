Phoenix pupils stone cars and damage property during 'TikTok challenge'

Police had to disperse a crowd of unruly pupils in Phoenix, Durban, on Monday after they stoned cars and damaged school property while allegedly participating in a TikTok challenge.

The “Umlando No School Bag” challenge has spread to several schools in greater Durban, which has seen rowdy pupils dancing outside their schools with anything but school bags.

Schools in other provinces have endorsed the challenge, which has seen pupils arrive with braai stands, washing machines and microwaves instead of bags.

However, in KwaZulu-Natal the challenge has taken a sinister turn.