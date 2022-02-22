‘No need for panic’ — Tshwane and Western Cape allay fears over typhoid fever cases

The City of Tshwane has allayed residents' fears, saying it has only noted sporadic cases of typhoid fever and there is no need to panic.

MMC for health Rina Marx said on Monday seven laboratory-confirmed cases were reported between December last year and February. Two of these cases were reported in December, four in January and one in February.

Marx urged residents to boil suspected contaminated water and practise comprehensive hygiene.

“Those with symptoms are advised to present to their nearest health facility for investigation, diagnosis and treatment. Typhoid fever is treated with antibiotics that should be available at all health facilities,” said the MMC.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government clarified on Monday that there has been a misrepresentation in reports about the “rise in cases” of typhoid fever cases in the province.