Murder accused confessed to beating girlfriend, relative tells court
A relative of a 31-year-old Gqeberha man accused of murdering his girlfriend, detailed in the city’s high court how he had allegedly confessed to assaulting the young woman the night before her body was discovered.
Romano Prince has since pleaded not guilty to both the assault and murder charges...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.