Mom’s fight for daughter in Thai jail

George family struggling to prove innocence of 22-year-old in prison for drugs crime

By Kathryn Kimberley -

When you are nearly 10,000km away from your child, who is in a foreign prison for a crime she says she did not commit, the only thing left to do is hold onto your faith.



It was this message a George mother conveyed on Monday as she continued her fight to have her youngest daughter, Ashley Oosthuizen, 22, released from a Thai prison...