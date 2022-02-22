Mkhwebane pleads for ‘sanity to prevail’, but parliament says it will keep going with impeachment process

The parliamentary inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is going ahead despite her request to parliament to halt the process.

Through her lawyers, Mkhwebane wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and to the Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi on Monday asking parliament to put its impeachment process on hold as she will be applying to the Constitutional Court to rescind, or reverse, the judgment that cleared the path for her possible impeachment.

They said they hoped “sanity will prevail” in this regard.

MPs represented in the inquiry rejected the request, especially as her application for a rescission has not yet been lodged.

Parliament legal advisers told the special committee that, as the legal situation stands, there was no such application lodged and, therefore, no legal impediment preventing the committee from proceeding.

Senior parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela revealed that about an hour before Tuesday’s 2pm meeting they received a second letter from Mkhwebane’s legal team persisting with the proposal that the process be put on hold pending the determination of the rescission judgment, even though this has not been filed.

Mkhwebane’s lawyers wrote to parliament on Monday asking the legislature to put on hold its impeachment process on the basis that she intended to apply to the Constitutional Court for a rescission of certain parts of its judgment against her. They indicated they would do so in 10 or 15 days.