Jewellery entrepreneur’s heart of gold

Butterworth-born jet-setter pledges to give portion of her profits to women in need

By Simtembile Mgidi

From Butterworth to the Big Apple and then China — Andisiwe Sicwebu is aiming to use her big city experience and her new online jewellery business to give back to those in need.



Sicwebu, who lives in Shenzhen, China, launched her online e-commerce jewellery store, Audēre, on February 1, saying she wanted women to feel to empowered by wearing her jewellery...