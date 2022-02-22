It’s not my fault Cele and police didn’t receive SSA intelligence, says former minister Ayanda Dlodlo

Dlodlo took a swipe at police minister Bheki Cele, who made the claims against her.

She said her office could not be held accountable if Cele’s own department failed to ensure he received the intelligence reports that had been compiled, saying this was not her responsibility.

Dlodlo was testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Sandton on Tuesday. The commission is investigating the unrest in the two provinces after former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration in July last year.

She said all the information the State Security Agency (SSA) had was tabled to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), which she pointed out was chaired by officials of the police service and co-chaired by the SSA and the military.