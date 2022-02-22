Gun-wielding cyclist arrested for robbery

A swift response by Kamesh police in Kariega on Tuesday led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint earlier in the morning.

The victim was approached by a cyclist while walking in McNaughton Avenue at 8.37am.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the cyclist allegedly demanded cash and the victim’s jacket.

“When the victim refused, the cyclist pointed a firearm at him and fired a shot into the ground.

“The complainant handed his jacket and the cash to the suspect,” she said.

She said the alleged robber then cycled off and disappeared into a crowd of pupils.

“The complainant immediately reported the robbery at the local police station, and SA Police Service members started searching for the suspect and spotted him in Gazi Street,” she said.

Swart said the man was arrested and a 9mm pistol, with the serial number filed off, and ammunition were allegedly found in his possession.

“The 32-year-old male suspect was detained on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery with a firearm,” she said.

The suspect is due to appear in the magistrate’s court in Kariega on Thursday.

HeraldLIVE