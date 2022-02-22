Gauteng records big chunk of new Covid-19 infections

The national health department reported 137 deaths on Monday and of these, seven occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 98,804.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported, the NICD noted.

There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the 24-hour reporting period.

