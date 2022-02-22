News

Gauteng records big chunk of new Covid-19 infections

By TimesLIVE - 22 February 2022
Gauteng recorded 40% of the new Covid-19 cases reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Monday evening. Stock image
Gauteng recorded 40% of the new cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday evening, followed by the North West and the Western Cape, each accounting for 17%. 

The institute’s data showed 1,151 new infections, representing a 7.4% positivity rate.

The national health department reported 137 deaths on Monday and of these, seven occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 98,804.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported, the NICD noted.

There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the 24-hour reporting period. 

