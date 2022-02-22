Gauteng records big chunk of new Covid-19 infections
Gauteng recorded 40% of the new cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday evening, followed by the North West and the Western Cape, each accounting for 17%.
The institute’s data showed 1,151 new infections, representing a 7.4% positivity rate.
The national health department reported 137 deaths on Monday and of these, seven occurred in the past 24-48 hours.
This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 98,804.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported, the NICD noted.
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the 24-hour reporting period.
