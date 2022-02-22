Empty promises and millions lost, court hears
After investing more than R4m into what has been described as a Ponzi scheme, Cornelia Reitz never received a cent back after being promised she would see almost double her investment.
Reitz, 54, of George, a retired SANDF member, invested millions with Helping Hand Invest over two years, the Gqeberha commercial crimes court heard on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.