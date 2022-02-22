Empty promises and millions lost, court hears

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



After investing more than R4m into what has been described as a Ponzi scheme, Cornelia Reitz never received a cent back after being promised she would see almost double her investment.



Reitz, 54, of George, a retired SANDF member, invested millions with Helping Hand Invest over two years, the Gqeberha commercial crimes court heard on Tuesday...