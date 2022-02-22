Cop dies after dramatic shoot-out with Rosettenville CIT heist suspects

A policeman was killed in a confrontation with suspected robbers in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday, as cops foiled a cash-in-transit heist, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says.

Eight members of the gang died on the scene.

Two people were critically injured and taken to hospital, said Ipid.

“About 100 bullets were found on the scene, as well as 12 rifles that were being used by criminals to shoot at the police,” the police watchdog said.

Stolen vehicles were also recovered.