‘Cabinet security clearance and vetting are rigorous’: Ndlozi questions claims Arthur Fraser lied about degree

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on reports that former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser allegedly lied about having a degree from the University of London.

This comes after journalist Jacques Pauw penned an article in City Press, alleging that Fraser had lied when he “claimed for many years to hold a graduate degree from one of the most prestigious higher learning institutions in the world: the University of London”.

According to Pauw’s investigation, Fraser never set foot in the University of London and the institution also does not offer a degree course in film and video production. He also claimed that once he had inquired about the degree it was changed on the department of correctional services’ website.

Reacting to the report, Mbuyiseni questioned the claims.

“How could both cabinet and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) appoint a person with fake qualifications to senior positions?” asked Ndlozi. “Cabinet security clearance and NIA vetting are rigorous.”