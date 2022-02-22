‘Cabinet security clearance and vetting are rigorous’: Ndlozi questions claims Arthur Fraser lied about degree
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on reports that former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser allegedly lied about having a degree from the University of London.
This comes after journalist Jacques Pauw penned an article in City Press, alleging that Fraser had lied when he “claimed for many years to hold a graduate degree from one of the most prestigious higher learning institutions in the world: the University of London”.
According to Pauw’s investigation, Fraser never set foot in the University of London and the institution also does not offer a degree course in film and video production. He also claimed that once he had inquired about the degree it was changed on the department of correctional services’ website.
Reacting to the report, Mbuyiseni questioned the claims.
“How could both cabinet and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) appoint a person with fake qualifications to senior positions?” asked Ndlozi. “Cabinet security clearance and NIA vetting are rigorous.”
In a statement, issued through his lawyer Eric Mabuza, Fraser rubbished the claims and said it stands to reason that the government, including its cabinet, would have had to satisfy itself about his qualifications.
Mabuza also attached a copy of confirmation by the University of the Arts, London stating Fraser completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours Film and Television in 1995.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
I was concerned about the timing of the investigation Arthur Fraser qualifications but time will tell.— @Iamderealskulboi (@Iamderealskulb1) February 21, 2022
Arthur Fraser is being victimised for objecting Zondo’s nomination for Chief Justice, why are his qualifications only being scrutinised now when he does not even hold office in government?— Khanyi 🌸 (@khanyizama) February 21, 2022
