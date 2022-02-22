Boy, 12, arrested for little girl’s rape in Plettenberg Bay
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Plettenberg Bay’s Qolweni township.
However, another suspect, who is known to the community and the family, is believed to have since gone into hiding. ..
