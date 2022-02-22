Bodies of two boys recovered from Swartkops River

The bodies of two young boys who drowned at the Swartkops River while swimming on Sunday were recovered by SA Police Service divers on Tuesday morning.

Jerome Cowie, 11, and Corné Boesak, 12, were among a group of six youths who went swimming in the Swartkops River close to Taylor Street in Kariega at the weekend.

It is believed that on Sunday, the group attempted to swim across the river when two of the children became tired while they were still in the middle of the river.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said one of the friends returned to help them get across and while assisting, both boys went under water and disappeared.

“The group left the river and only after the parents started inquiring about the whereabouts of the two missing children, were they informed by the other children as to what had happened,” she said.

She said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

“Police are urging parents to ensure that there is always adult supervision at all times when children go to rivers to swim, as in most of these cases the victims cannot swim properly,” she said.

