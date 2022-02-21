'We are divided'- SA is a nation in formation, says Tito Mboweni

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni sparked debate on Sunday after he weighed in on former president Thabo Mbeki’s address at an ANC event in Free State, saying SA is not yet a nation, but rather a nation in formation.

“I heard [former] president Mbeki speaking somewhere about a nation. He is wrong. We are not yet a nation but a nation in formation. We are still divided. We might occupy the same geographic location. Nation, nope. I am willing to debate this,” he tweeted.

He said his disagreement with Mbeki was that South Africans did not share the same national sentiments, despite in some cases sharing the same geographical location, flag and sporting teams.