WATCH | Malema shrugs off man willing to ‘moer’ him for R20
EFF leader Julius Malema has shrugged off a video of a man jokingly claiming he is willing to slap the commander-in-chief of the red berets for R20.
In a video shared on TikTok, the man can be seen holding a placard offering to slap the party leader if people paid him.
The video, which has garnered more than 300,000 views, was taken in George, Western Cape.
Another video shows a man offering to kidnap Malema and former president Jacob Zuma for R20.
The videos come after Malema’s name topped trending on social media last week following his appearance in the Equality Court for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ ibhunu.
The lobby group AfriForum brought a civil case against him, his party and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Taking the stand as a witness, Malema told AfriForum’s advocate Mark Oppenheimer it was only a matter of time before he becomes president of the country.
“I’m going to be president, whether you like it or not,” Malema said during a heated exchange with the advocate.
“I will preside over the affairs of this country, including presiding over you. I think you must start adjusting to that reality. The sooner you do that, the less chest pains you will have when that reality comes.”
Malema denied the chant said “shoot the Boer”, claiming it instead said “shoot to kill, kiss the farmer, kiss the Boer”.
He explained that “shoot to kill” meant shoot to kill the enemy forces who are standing in between people and freedom.
“Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it's English,” Malema said when asked to explain what the chant meant.
“Kiss how?” asked Oppenheimer.
“Mwah,” demonstrated Malema, which was met with laughter in the courtroom.
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they thought Malema would be SA’s president in the future.
Nearly half (44%) of voters said no and that he is “all talk”, 30% felt he had what it takes and said he had proven himself and 27% said he would only be president if the elections were held on Twitter.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.