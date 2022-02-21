WATCH LIVE | Gauteng premier David Makhura delivers state of the province address
Gauteng premier David Makhura is delivering his 2022 state of the province address (Sopa) live from the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.
TimesLIVE
