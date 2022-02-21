Summerstrand murder accused likely to plead guilty to multiple charges

A Gqeberha man linked to the murder of an elderly woman at a Summerstrand retirement village, is expected to plead guilty to a string of charges against him when he returns to court on Wednesday.



The 31-year-old who has been linked to at least eight crime scenes, mostly in the Summerstrand and Lorraine areas, where he allegedly committed robbery, theft, housebreaking, and the murder of 85-year-old Hazel Huggins in 2014 made a brief appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday...