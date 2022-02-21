Summerstrand murder accused likely to plead guilty to multiple charges
A Gqeberha man linked to the murder of an elderly woman at a Summerstrand retirement village, is expected to plead guilty to a string of charges against him when he returns to court on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old who has been linked to at least eight crime scenes, mostly in the Summerstrand and Lorraine areas, where he allegedly committed robbery, theft, housebreaking, and the murder of 85-year-old Hazel Huggins in 2014 made a brief appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.