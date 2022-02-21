SA has the most Insta-worthy scuba diving spot in the world: survey

SA has trumped the Bahamas for having the most Instagram-worthy scuba diving spot in the world thanks to the humble sardine.

Experts at BuildYourAquarium.com wanted to discover the most Instagrammable scuba diving spots.

“A comprehensive seed list of popular scuba diving spots was compiled using multiple websites, including Blue Water Travel, PADI, Wanderlust, Rough Guides and Scuba Travel.

“Only destinations that appeared more than once across the different articles were taken into consideration.

“A refined list of 14 scuba diving spots around the world was created. Each diving spot was manually inputted into Instagram using the search variation #divingspotname and the number of hashtags generated was recorded,” said BuildYourAquarium.com.

All destinations were ranked based on the number of hashtags they had generated, so that the most Instagrammable scuba diving spot could be determined.