PODCAST | His name is Jerobiojin: The ethics of true crime
When 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk went missing on February 2, his mother tried to get assistance from Klawer police.
Eventually, five days later, her pleas were taken seriously when human remains were found on the property of train driver Daniel Smit.
When Smit’s attorney told media her client said he was responsible for multiple murders and had connections with a cult, South Africans' interest was aroused.
Somewhere along the line, the boy's death became secondary.
In this minisode of True Crime SA, we explore the ethics of how cases such as the murder of Jerobiojin are covered in the media, on social media and by content creators.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
