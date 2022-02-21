News

Piliso’s fashions all the rage in Nigeria

Bay designer’s Xhosa prints a show-stopper at international event

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
21 February 2022

Proudly Xhosa fashion turned heads on the Nigerian runway when Gqeberha designer Thando Piliso showcased his work at The Nook International Fashion Show in Port Harcourt. 

Piliso joined scores of talented African fashion designers who dazzled the audience with a diverse fashion offering at the annual do. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Feeling the power of Zwide’s MMA champ — one punch at a time
Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?

Most Read