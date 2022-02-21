Piliso’s fashions all the rage in Nigeria

Bay designer’s Xhosa prints a show-stopper at international event

Proudly Xhosa fashion turned heads on the Nigerian runway when Gqeberha designer Thando Piliso showcased his work at The Nook International Fashion Show in Port Harcourt.



Piliso joined scores of talented African fashion designers who dazzled the audience with a diverse fashion offering at the annual do. ..