Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of land for churches
Regulations on way to curb mushrooming of places of worship, many operating illegally
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has run out of land for places of worship — it already has at least 3,000 churches and many of them have illegally invaded open spaces and buildings.
This was revealed by officials during a human settlements portfolio committee meeting on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.