Nelson Mandela Bay runs out of land for churches

Regulations on way to curb mushrooming of places of worship, many operating illegally

By Siyamtanda Capa

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has run out of land for places of worship — it already has at least 3,000 churches and many of them have illegally invaded open spaces and buildings.



This was revealed by officials during a human settlements portfolio committee meeting on Friday...