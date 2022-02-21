I received the Pfizer jab, can I get a booster shot of the J&J vaccine?

People who are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can only get a Pfizer booster shot, and those who are vaccinated with a J&J vaccine can only vaccinate with a J&J shot.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has not authorised the mixing of vaccines and boosters.

“Sahpra has not licensed mix-and-match vaccines. However, there is good evidence that mix-and-match vaccines are just as effective, and sometimes better, at increasing antibody levels. Sahpra has requested the submission of evidence to support a ‘mix-and-match’ approach,” said the health department.