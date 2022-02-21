Your Covid-19 questions answered
I received the Pfizer jab, can I get a booster shot of the J&J vaccine?
People who are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can only get a Pfizer booster shot, and those who are vaccinated with a J&J vaccine can only vaccinate with a J&J shot.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has not authorised the mixing of vaccines and boosters.
“Sahpra has not licensed mix-and-match vaccines. However, there is good evidence that mix-and-match vaccines are just as effective, and sometimes better, at increasing antibody levels. Sahpra has requested the submission of evidence to support a ‘mix-and-match’ approach,” said the health department.
Individuals who have received the J&J vaccine are eligible for a booster shot after at least two months and individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine after an interval of at least six months.
Booster shots have been available since Sahpra approved their administration in December last year.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said while most severe Covid-19 infections are among unvaccinated individuals, vaccines can become less effective over time.
“Emerging data consistently show a decline in vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV2 infection and Covid-19 with time and a more significant decline in older adults. This evidence is mostly based on observational studies that may be subject to confounding factors,” said the WHO.
