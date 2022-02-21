Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents: 'Let's stop fighting against ourselves'

"They also felt they need assistance and need support to manage diversity and the new environment they are teaching in," he said.

"What they emphasise is that the school is a functional school that is struggling to manage diversity and that is going through a transformational process."

He said the school had undertaken to do everything it could to confront racism.

Lesufi said the teacher population in the school was not representative of the racial diversity and said it would be rectified.

"I went ahead to meet with our learners. It was a difficult exercise, it was a painful exercise. It was an exercise that till today I regret but still appreciate.

"I want to declare to the management that this school belongs to all of us, all of us must feel safe. Our purpose is to ensure that we deliver quality education and save our children from the trauma of racism. We will never tolerate any form of racism, regardless of where it comes from."