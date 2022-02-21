Company linked to massive fraud irregularly registered, court hears
Despite promising massive interest and returns for their investments, Leon Lewitton and Michael Rathbone, failed to even register the company they allegedly used to swindle people out of millions.
Testifying in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on behalf of the state, Financial Services Board (FSB) specialist analyst Bhekithemba Ngcobo said he was first alerted to investigate Helping Hand Invest by an anonymous complaint received during August 2017...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.