Company linked to massive fraud irregularly registered, court hears

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Despite promising massive interest and returns for their investments, Leon Lewitton and Michael Rathbone, failed to even register the company they allegedly used to swindle people out of millions.



Testifying in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on behalf of the state, Financial Services Board (FSB) specialist analyst Bhekithemba Ngcobo said he was first alerted to investigate Helping Hand Invest by an anonymous complaint received during August 2017...