Child’s horrific rape ordeal
Mom thought 10-year-old had tummy bug — only to have her worst fears confirmed
When a little girl started vomiting, complained of a sore stomach and had a high temperature, a mother’s decision to rush her to the hospital for what she thought was a tummy bug turned into her worst nightmare.
It was then that she discovered the 10-year-old girl had been raped multiple times and was keeping it a secret...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.