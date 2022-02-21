Child’s horrific rape ordeal

Mom thought 10-year-old had tummy bug — only to have her worst fears confirmed

When a little girl started vomiting, complained of a sore stomach and had a high temperature, a mother’s decision to rush her to the hospital for what she thought was a tummy bug turned into her worst nightmare.



It was then that she discovered the 10-year-old girl had been raped multiple times and was keeping it a secret...