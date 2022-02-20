Taxi strike suspended

A large-scale strike by taxi operators, prompting bus operators to suspend services, has been called off.

As a result, the Algoa Bus Company said buses would be on the road on Monday.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department had held regular meetings with the taxi operators.

“As far as we heard, the crux of it was the delays in the payment of scholar transport money,” he said.

“We are planning to pay the money that we owe them.

“We have always played open cards with them.

“We also had to change some of our programmes to try to save money.”

Algoa Bus chief executive Sicelo Duze said he had been told by taxi operators that the strike had been suspended.

The department of transport approved 103,000 pupils for the scholar transport programme for 2022.

